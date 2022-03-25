 Skip to main content
...The National Weather Service in La Crosse WI has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse
Counties.

For the Black River...including Neillsville, Black River Falls,
Galesville...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 630 AM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO SUNDAY MORNING...
...REPLACES RIVER FLOOD WATCH...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...From late tonight to Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 5:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 11.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tonight to a crest of 12.1 feet tomorrow morning. It
will then fall below flood stage tomorrow evening.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...No available flood history.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds around 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE...Richland, Vernon, La Crosse, Crawford and Grant
Counties.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Winona native released from Russian custody

WASHINGTON (WXOW) - Late Friday afternoon, Senator Amy Klobuchar said that Tyler Jacob, the Winona native who had been detained by Russian forces earlier this month, is now freed and back with his family. 

Sen. Klobuchar released a statement stating, “I am relieved that Tyler is safely reunited with his wife and daughter. Over the last two weeks, my team and I have been in close contact with his family, the State Department, and the U.S. embassy in Moscow working towards this outcome, and I am grateful that we were able to help bring him to safety.” 

Jacob was captured in Ukraine where he had been living with his wife and daughter in the town of Kherson. The family was in the process of leaving when he was separated from them. It was believed he was put on board a bus bound for Crimea. 

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available. 

