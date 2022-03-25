Winona native released from Russian custody

WASHINGTON (WXOW) - Late Friday afternoon, Senator Amy Klobuchar said that Tyler Jacob, the Winona native who had been detained by Russian forces earlier this month, is now freed and back with his family.
Sen. Klobuchar released a statement stating, “I am relieved that Tyler is safely reunited with his wife and daughter. Over the last two weeks, my team and I have been in close contact with his family, the State Department, and the U.S. embassy in Moscow working towards this outcome, and I am grateful that we were able to help bring him to safety.”
Jacob was captured in Ukraine where he had been living with his wife and daughter in the town of Kherson. The family was in the process of leaving when he was separated from them. It was believed he was put on board a bus bound for Crimea.
