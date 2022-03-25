Winona native Tyler Jacob released from Russian custody

WASHINGTON (WXOW) - Late Friday afternoon, Senator Amy Klobuchar said that Tyler Jacob, the Winona native who had been detained by Russian forces earlier this month, is now freed and back with his family.
Sen. Klobuchar released a statement to the media saying, “I am relieved that Tyler is safely reunited with his wife and daughter. Over the last two weeks, my team and I have been in close contact with his family, the State Department, and the U.S. embassy in Moscow working towards this outcome, and I am grateful that we were able to help bring him to safety.” She added, “While this is good news, my heart remains with all those separated from their loved ones or in danger. As Vladimir Putin continues his senseless war, our commitment to supporting the people of Ukraine is steadfast.”
Jacob was captured in Ukraine where he had been living with his wife and daughter in the town of Kherson where he was working as a teacher. The family was in the process of leaving Ukraine when he was separated from them. It was believed he was put on board a bus bound for Crimea where he was detained for ten days.
In the statement were comments from his parents, Tina Hauser and John Quinn.
“I am so ecstatic that Tyler is safe. This has been a harrowing experience, and I am so grateful to the officials in the State Department and embassy who helped us locate Tyler and get him out of Russia. I am especially grateful to Senator Klobuchar for her steadfast support through this whole process. This was a parent’s worst nightmare, but I can rest easy tonight knowing my son has made it to safety,” said Hauser. “We cannot thank everyone enough for all the support all over the country.”
“This has been the most terrorizing experience as a parent. I’ve also seen and felt the good in so many people. I am grateful that Tyler, his wife, and their daughter are in a safe place. Many thanks to Amy Klobuchar and her staff for day and night attention to getting Tyler to safety. My heart goes out to the many families that are still enduring the horror in Ukraine,” said Quinn.
Friday evening, Sen. Klobuchar, and Jacobs' parents spoke further at a virtual news conference about Tyler's release.
Tyler's mother, Tina Hauser, said she was very grateful for the support from everyone during while he was missing. "It pushed me to even try harder to make sure he came home safe. And I cannot have done without everybody's help. And I do appreciate everything from the bottom of my heart for everybody's prayers."
Quinn also spoke of the public's support. "There were literally thousands of people praying for Tyler to get home safely. The family support has been huge. The communication has been day and night. It's been daunting. It's very exhausting. Running on very little sleep. But it's worth it. Because Tyler's home-he's safe anyway. It's a happy outcome. I'm very happy it happened this way."
Tina Hauser said during the news conference that at some point Tyler and his family will come home to Minnesota.