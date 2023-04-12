Winona Police provide update on Kingsbury search

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - The Winona Police Department and other law enforcement agencies continue to follow leads and search areas in an effort to find Madeline Kingsbury.
She was last seen March 31 at her Winona home.
On Wednesday afternoon, Winona Police provided a statement on where that search stands. It said, "Evidence to date suggests Maddi's disappearance was involuntary and suspicious. We remain extremely concerned for her safety."
Since that time, more that 2,000 people have searched for signs of her in both Winona and Fillmore counties.
The statement said that in the past three days, more than 100 law enforcement and public safety personnel searched targeted areas for Kingsbury based on tips and information they've received or uncovered in the investigation.
It also said that they've served numerous search warrants as part of the search efforts.
NEW: "We will not give up": Kingbury family issues statement on dealing with her disappearance
They are also following up on dozens of tips received through Crime Stoppers. They again asked that if anyone has information to share it. "Every tip helps. If you know something you think could be valuable and you haven't shared it, please do. You can call 1-800-222-TIPS or go online at crimestoppersmn.org
The statement also provided more details on what happened to Kingsbury's van. It said that the van was taken and processed for any forensic evidence with the assistance of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
The statement reiterated that there are two goals: Bring Kingsbury home and if possible, hold accountable the person or persons responsible for her disappearance. It said that "Releasing certain information about the investigation would jeopardize our ability to achieve these goals. We understand just how much the community wants answers and we are asking everyone to be patient as the investigative process unfolds."
It ended with, "We remain confident we will find Maddi and bring her home to her family.