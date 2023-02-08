Winona ranked one of the cutest Midwestern towns

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) -- BestLifeOnline took a step back to appreciate what smaller communities have to offer with the 10 Cutest Small Towns in the Midwest list - which ranks Winona fifth.
The Island City is no stranger to receiving accolades.
"It's so exciting to start getting some of this recognition and this isn't the first," Winona Chamber of Commerce CEO & President Christie Ransom said. "We've had a handful of them over in the past year noting Winona as a unique town. We've had kind of best place in Minnesota and one of the best in the United States."
Surrounded by the bluffs and Mississippi River, BestLifeOnline highlighted the great outdoors in Winona.
"There are 27 parks that the City of Winona owns," Winona Parks and Recreation Outdoor Recreation Coordinator Alicia Alano said. "So there's a ton of outdoor sports in Winona. Anything ranging from canoeing, kayaking, ice climbing in the wintertime and cross-country skiing. We have disc golf right here on the lake."
Adding to the cute factor is the downtown district and how it's keeping the town's history alive.
"It's really important as we develop and grow our downtown district that we remain true to its integrity and its heritage - there's a lot of history here," Ransom said. "I think that our business owners are seeing that. They're understanding the value of bringing the true essence of those buildings back to life."
The Carriage House Bed and Breakfast owner and operator Grace Irwin said it's what's happening in the town that draws people in.
"I have to say Winona is huge for art and recreation," Irwin said. "So a lot of people are coming for [Minnesota Marine Art Museum], they're coming for the Great River Shakespeare Festival and they're coming for hiking, biking and kayaking."
According to Ransom, fun rankings like this one can actually help the town.
"People really lean into this stuff, I mean, it get's such a big broad reach nationally and internationally," Ransom said. "It draws people to our town. It really showcases the things that make Winona unique and special."
Also highlighted in the region in the rankings were Egg Harbor, WI, Woodstock, IL and Pella, IA.