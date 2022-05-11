Winona remembers those who gave their life in the line of duty

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) -- Law enforcement and community members gathered Wednesday to honor the sacrifice of those who made the ultimate sacrifice in a memorial service.
In 2021, more than 600 federal, state and local law enforcement officers have been killed in the line of duty. In Winona, three officers have died since 1874.
Winona remembered Officer Mathew Hamilton, Investigator John J. Schneider and Trooper Theodore Foss during the service.
"To be in that line of law enforcement and say that you have dedicated your life to service and you've dedicated your life to the citizens," Police Chief Tom Williams said. "To protect them and provide services when they're needed most and it helps us reflect that yes, we're doing a very important job - that ultimately we could end up in the ultimate sacrifice."
The memorial service has speakers from St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church and the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.
Winona Mayor Scott Sherman announced the city has dedicated May 11, the annual day of remembrance for officers who have died in Winona County.
"It's still important for the community to understand that they are often times putting their lives on the line to be able to protect and serve our community every single day," Sherman said.