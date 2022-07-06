Winona residents disapprove of police and fire facility proposal

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - At Tuesday's Winona City Council meeting, a total of 71 people spoke about a proposed new facility for the police and fire departments, 68 of whom were against it.
The idea came from the consulting firm BKV, which the city hired to look into possible locations for the new conjoined station. Their top recommendation was the replacement of the city's East End Recreation Center.
While response times are currently good, City Council Member Eileen Moeller says the primary objective is that they don't get worse as they look to upgrade the existing facilities.
There were common themes brought forward by those speaking out against the proposal. Those issues regarding the loss of the rec center the public brought up included:
- Children losing a place to socialize
- The community losing shelter from harsh weather
- Going forward with the proposal could lead to increase distrust between citizens and local government
Those speaking out also shared that:
- The council failed to consider finances and location when the proposed spot was determined
- Elderly citizens are viewed as "dispensable" and "invisible" to city officials
- The Winona Police Department's actions do not warrant a new facility
After hearing these words, Moeller offered sentiment towards her peers.
“There was a lot of things people said that were really emotionally charged," Meoller said. "People feel very different about the politics of things like this. What we saw, overwhelmingly, are a lot of people who are really concerned about their families and their kids. People who have genuine fear about what the future of their community and neighborhood looks like. If we as representatives don’t listen to that, then we’re not doing our job.”
BKV offered multiple options based on data and statistics. Amber Buysman, a Winona resident running for City Council, feels it is unjust based on the citizens' needs.
"Those contracted to survey and place this facility have no connections to Winona," Buysman said. "They did not take into account the value of that asset when they suggested the locations that they did. It's just poor city planning to not take into consideration how that affects your community members."
The neighborhood of the rec center is home to an increased amount of minorities and children. Dylan Troyer of Community Not Cages, a police abolition group, feels inserting a police presence in that area would be an issue long term.
“Generally speaking, police around kids is only going to result in intimidation," Troyer said. "It’s a safe place for teenagers to loiter without causing harm. Also, they get to see the kids that they may end up looking to incarcerate later down the line. They might develop a relationship with the same people that they look to lock away later.”
Among the three in favor of the facility was a former police officer who was appalled by the public's perception of law enforcement. The council asked her to step away from the podium after refusing to do so upon notification her three-minute time limit had expired.
The city will continue to look at options as they hope to obtain new facilities. Moeller tells News 19 that she will not support the East End Rec Center location proposal moving forward.