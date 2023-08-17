 Skip to main content
Winona State students move to campus

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - It’s back-to-school for Winona State University

Students moved onto campus this week. 

Freshman and new students participated in orientation activities from August 16 to August 19 as a way to get accustomed to the campus and their new living space. 

STUDENTS MOVE IN TO DORM.jpg

"I'm nervous about the classes for sure,” said Jay Allen, an incoming WSU freshman. “A little nervous to meet new people, but also excited. And then I'm just excited to have freedom to do whatever I want to do."

While new students familiarize themselves with the campus, returning students are busy preparing for another fall semester. 

student with items.jpg

"I'm excited,” said Emma Huppert, a WSU junior. “I got placed into a new building this year. So, I was in suite-style and now I'm in traditional halls so I'm really excited to get that sense of community and do more major classes."

Classes for Winona State University (WSU) begin on Monday, August 21.  

University of Wisconsin system schools still have about two weeks until their classes start. Students return to class beginning on September 5.

