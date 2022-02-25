Winona State University starts $12M campus energy saving project

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) -- Winona State University is taking steps to becoming the most efficient Minnesota state university with the Leading Energy Savings and Sustainability (LESS) Project.
The LESS Project is anticipated to take six-months to complete and is estimated to save the university $26 million in electricity, natural gas and water savings over 25 years.
The university started construction three-weeks ago with replacing 21,000 light fixtures with sustainable LED fixtures and updating wiring and insulation for the installation of solar panels.
Six buildings across campus are getting rooftop solar panels. WSU's Integrated Wellness Center parking lot is having four solar carports installed.
Combined, the solar panels will produce 1,694,845 kWh of renewable energy per year.
Campus Sustainability and Planning Director Nathan Engstrom said this undertaking is just another way to update the university to student and community needs.
"We're doing this to make the campus a better place, a more vibrant place and a more responsible place. To create learning environments that are modern, that are safe, welcoming and durable," Engstrom said. "That's what really resonates with me, is doing everything we can everyday to make the world and our campus a better place."
Another major undertaking is water conservation.
A new irrigation system, through smart controllers, will be able to detect soil moisture and adjust sprinkler usage to eliminate over-watering.
Every plumbing fixture across campus will be replaced with high-efficiency fixtures to save 9,816,000 gallons per year.
"By doing that on a campus-wide scale, we'll be able to reduce our consumption by about 16%, which is really critical for us," Engstrom said. "Not only in the terms of the cost savings that come along with that, the environmental benefit but also especially being right here on the Mississippi River - water conservation and water quality issues is something everyone's really concerned about."
Included in the LESS Project are installing destratification fans, building weatherproofing and upgrading pools.
Once complete, it will remove over $7 million of deferred maintenance from backlog.
For more information about the LESS Project visit winona.edu