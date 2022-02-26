Winona State University to offer in-state tuition to all students

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) -- Some out of state students attending Winona State University will see their cost of tuition drop.
Starting this fall, all students who meet the Winona State admissions criteria will be able to receive the Resident Tuition Scholarship, essentially allowing all students to pay the in-state tuition rate.
The Resident Tuition Scholarship will automatically be applied to every graduate and undergraduate student who meets the criteria and will renew if that student maintains a GPA of 2.5 or better and is in good academic standing.
"Very few students were paying our out-of-state rate," Interim Director of Admission Kendra Weber said. "We knew that was a barrier preventing people coming to Winona State and once we really looked at that information and found out that if we were able to offer the in-state rate, we'd be likely to increase that pathway and get more students from those places to come to Winona State."
Since announcing the tuition change, the university has seen positive responses from students on campus.
For first-year nursing student, Anna Kunau from Iowa, this change could bring more opportunities in the future.
"My parents and I have been saving for a while for college just because I knew I wanted to go out-of-state and I wasn't sure how expensive it was going to be," Kunau said. "It was really nice to find out that I could spend some of the money rather than be in debt when I was coming out of college."
With plans to either finance an apartment or save the money for graduate school, this change was a relief to Kunau.
