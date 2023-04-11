 Skip to main content
...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Wednesday...

.Sunshine will promote mixing by late morning into the afternoon
Wednesday, producing wind gusts from 30 to 35 mph while also
dropping surface dewpoints. With an abnormally warm airmass in
place (some record temperatures possible Wednesday), this increase
in drier air combined with the warmth will drop afternoon
humidities in the 20s%. The fine fuels could promote quick
ignitions and rapid spread of any fire that gets started.

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR
SOUTHWEST INTO CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a Fire
Weather Watch for low humidity and gusty winds, which is in
effect from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...In Wisconsin, Clark, Buffalo, Trempealeau,
Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Juneau, Adams, Vernon, Crawford,
Richland and Grant.

* TIMING...11 am to 8 pm.

* WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 23 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...In the upper 70s.

* IMPACTS...

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

Winona voters defeat school facilities referendum questions

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - The Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) will not see any of the roughly $94 million requested for facilities upgrades after voters had their say in Tuesday's referendum.

Question 1, which sought $72.5 million for remodels to the elementary schools and upgrades to the high school as well as deferred maintenance was defeated with about 66% of voters (2,380) opposed.

The second question was contingent on the first passing, but it too failed with only 34% support. Question 2 asked for $21.74 million for updates to extracurricular spaces like the high school gym and music areas.

“We are disappointed that the majority of those who voted in this election didn’t share our same vision to invest in our students by improving our spaces,” WAPS school board chair Nancy Denzer said. “We remain committed to solving our long-term facilities issues. Our needs are real, and they are not going away. We look forward to learning more from these results and moving forward with our students and staff at the forefront of our decision making.”

The vote counts are considered preliminary until canvassed by the school board at its April 20 meeting.

