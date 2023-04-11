Winona voters defeat school facilities referendum questions

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - The Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) will not see any of the roughly $94 million requested for facilities upgrades after voters had their say in Tuesday's referendum.
Question 1, which sought $72.5 million for remodels to the elementary schools and upgrades to the high school as well as deferred maintenance was defeated with about 66% of voters (2,380) opposed.
The second question was contingent on the first passing, but it too failed with only 34% support. Question 2 asked for $21.74 million for updates to extracurricular spaces like the high school gym and music areas.
“We are disappointed that the majority of those who voted in this election didn’t share our same vision to invest in our students by improving our spaces,” WAPS school board chair Nancy Denzer said. “We remain committed to solving our long-term facilities issues. Our needs are real, and they are not going away. We look forward to learning more from these results and moving forward with our students and staff at the forefront of our decision making.”
The vote counts are considered preliminary until canvassed by the school board at its April 20 meeting.