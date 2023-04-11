Winona voters defeat school facilities referendum questions

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Wednesday... .Sunshine will promote mixing by late morning into the afternoon Wednesday, producing wind gusts from 30 to 35 mph while also dropping surface dewpoints. With an abnormally warm airmass in place (some record temperatures possible Wednesday), this increase in drier air combined with the warmth will drop afternoon humidities in the 20s%. The fine fuels could promote quick ignitions and rapid spread of any fire that gets started. ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR SOUTHWEST INTO CENTRAL WISCONSIN... The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a Fire Weather Watch for low humidity and gusty winds, which is in effect from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Wisconsin, Clark, Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Juneau, Adams, Vernon, Crawford, Richland and Grant. * TIMING...11 am to 8 pm. * WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 23 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the upper 70s. * IMPACTS... PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. &&