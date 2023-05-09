Winona woman faces 7th OWI arrest in Buffalo County

ALMA, Wis. (WXOW) - A Winona woman is charged with her 7th OWI after getting arrested in Buffalo County over the weekend.
The criminal complaint against Elizabeth J. Smith, 36, said she was pulled over for a loud exhaust on her car.
The Buffalo County Sheriff's sergeant who pulled over Smith saw signs of impairment. The complaint said he also smelled marijuana in the vehicle.
The complaint also said she lied to the officer about her identity. She was eventually found to be carrying a drivers license with her correct identity.
A subsequent search of her vehicle found methamphetamine in the trunk.
She also failed field sobriety tests according to the complaint.
Smith was arrested on her 7th OWI charge, possession of the methamphetamine, and obstruction.
The complaint shows she has OWI convictions dating back to 2007.
A conviction on this most recent OWI charge carries a minimum three year sentence behind bars.
Buffalo County Sheriff Mike Osmond said Smith is currently jailed on a $5,000 cash bond.