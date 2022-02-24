Winona woman killed in collision with semi

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - A Winona woman is dead after her vehicle collided with a semi Wednesday afternoon in Winona.
The Minnesota State Patrol said it happened at 1:11 p.m. on southbound Highway 61 just south of Sugar Loaf View Road.
A Freightligher semi driven by Quinton Stephens of Austell, Georgia was parked on the shoulder of the road.
A Saturn Vue driven by 29-year-old Kendra Leigh Atherton-Guenther of Winona was heading south on Highway 61 when she collided with the semi.
Due to her injuries, she was flown by GundersenAir to Gundersen Health System but passed away from those injuries.
Stephens was not hurt in the collision.