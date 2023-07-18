 Skip to main content
Winona woman wins new car from bingo

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Every week the Beer By Bike Brigade (BBBB) hosts bingo at the La Crosse. Last weekend one lucky contestant took home a pretty sweet four wheeled grand prize.

Lisa Larson from Winona won a brand new 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross. The car was purchased from Toyota La Crosse by the BBBB.

Lisa told News 19 that she had never owned a brand new car before. In fact the car she was driving was an older Toyota with over 400,000 miles on it. The new on has less than 10.

She was so in shock after finding out she won that she tried to call her kids to tell them but could hardly speak so she handed the phone to a Toyota employee to tell them she just won a brand new car.

Lisa and her husband have been building a she-shed for the past six months, but after winning the car she decided to turn the she-shed into a garage that she will call the "Bingo Barn". She chose than name because she decided to name the car "Bingo".

