Winona's Ice Park continues to grow while drawing people to the area

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) -- Hidden away in the bluffs of Winona is the second largest ice park in the country.
The City of Winona partnered with a local non-profit, the Recreation Alliance of Winona, nearly five years ago to create Winona's very own ice park.
The park features approximately 100 ice climbing routes and nearly 200 feet of ice flow that cascades down the bluff side. The park has ice climbing routes for all ability levels.
Eric Barnard, board member of the non-profit and owner of Big River Climbing Guides, said the two organizations manage the park.
On Saturday, Winona resident Derek Mihm visited the ice park for the first time and said this new adventure is one he doesn't plan on giving up anytime soon.
"It's fun! It's a lot of fun. You know I've rock climbed before and this is different but the same. Just got to get over getting comfortable with heights - just trusting your placement of your pick and crampons," Mihm said. "I can see doing it more and more."
It's not only Winonans utilizing the park.
"The vast majority of people that come here travel from over 120 miles away. So we get a lot of people that come from Chicago, Des Moines, Dubuque a lot from the Cities," Barnard said. "We had people from North Carolina, Texas, Kansas, Colorado, Oregon and California."
Marty Snyder, who has nearly 40 years of ice climbing experience, travelled from Des Moines, Iowa, said he's impressed.
"It's epic," Snyder said. "It's really nice. This is kind of a gem for Minnesota, Northern Wisconsin people and Iowans. Yeah, it's really cool."
The ice park draws around 1,000 people to park each year and Barnard said this year, they might see even more people due to the warm weather. He anticipates ice will be on the bluff side until April.
With that many people traveling to the area, it has an impact on Winona's economy.
"The thing I love most about the Ice Park is it's really like a vehicle to find out about this town because it's a cool river town. There's like really good music, we're starting to see good food here," Barnard said. "They get Airbnb's, they get hotels and they go out to eat."
The creation and maintenance of the park actually has a positive impact to the surrounding environment. Barnard said the prairie at the top of the bluffs was being overrun by invasive species like buckthorn and honeysuckle. Now, the prairie is being re-claimed.
"We're showing that outdoor recreation leads to conservation," Barnard said.
As it's a man-made ice park, a group of about six people create the park each year. That process includes running the water lines through the bluffs and maintaining the ice--known as ice farming.
The park is free with the appropriate equipment. Big River Climbing Guides offers guided and educational trips in the ice park.