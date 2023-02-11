Winter Roots Festival celebrates everything Wisconsin

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) – An event that started a year ago as a way to shake off the winter doldrums and raise some money for a local cause roared into its second year Saturday.
The Winter Roots Festival filled the La Crosse Center’s Riverside Ballroom with music, food, drinks, fun and plenty of ways to buy handmade products from mainly local vendors.
Andy Temte, lead singer for the Remainders and one of the organizers of the event said the festival got its start in 2022 when some La Crosse Center staff members reached out to local bands about doing a one-day music festival.
It went so well that the event came back even bigger than the first year.
The goal, Temte said, was to showcase local musicians, display and sell artwork from local and area artists, and showcase products from area vendors. But it was also a way to raise money for local causes. This year it was raising funds for the Hunger Task Force of La Crosse.
“We’ve got a wonderful silent auction today with over 80 items and all the items from the silent auction go back to the Hunger Task Force,” Temte said. “You come here, bid on a silent auction item, enjoy the shows, you’re helping out the community at the same time that you’re having a great time.”
While raising money is the goal, Temte said, the music, the food and drinks are the draw.
The event highlighted local bands playing a wide range of musical styles.
The day included bands playing hits from the 60s and 70s to the 80s, 90s and 2000s, hip hop, country, bluegrass and more, Temte said.
“We really worked to offer a wide range of genres to fit all kinds of musical tastes,” he said.
Depending on the success of this year’s event, a third Winter Roots Festival could be held in 2024, he added.