Winter Weather Alerts: What they mean and how to prepare

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Coulee Region is no stranger to winter weather. With that said, it's important to understand the different weather headlines and how to prepare.
The most common type of winter weather headline that the La Crosse National Weather Service issues is a winter weather advisory for the possibility of snowfall, freezing rain, sleet, or blowing snow.
"For the more severe impacts, we would be going with a warning," NWS La Crosse Warning Coordination Meteorologist Mike Kurz said. "Whereas a watch is just kind of in the intermediate stage, where we are still gathering the information. We don't know exactly what the impacts might be, but there is a growing potential for significant impacts in the next 36 or 60 hours, so we might issue a watch."
There are other headlines that can be used during this time of year, like blizzard warnings, ice storm warnings, snow squall warnings, and wind chill advisories and warnings.
Traveling in icy conditions can be dangerous, so be prepared and avoid the roads if possible. It's also good to have an emergency kit in your vehicle, including warm clothes, in case you're stuck out on the road.