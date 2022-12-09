Winter weather making for a messy Friday drive

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Winter weather is causing issues throughout the region as drivers head to work or elsewhere Friday morning.

Most main roads in our region are reporting snow or ice covered conditions with plenty of slippery stretches as well.

In addition, a number of schools are closed or delayed on Friday due to the weather.

The Winter Weather Advisory for the area is in effect until later Friday afternoon.

