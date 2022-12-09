 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Snow this morning, ending early in the afternoon. Brief
period of freezing drizzle possible as snow moves in and as it
ends. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches, greatest
south of Interstate 90. Glaze of ice possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and southwest into
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Winter weather making for a messy Friday drive

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Winter weather is causing issues throughout the region as drivers head to work or elsewhere Friday morning. 

Most main roads in our region are reporting snow or ice covered conditions with plenty of slippery stretches as well. 

In addition, a number of schools are closed or delayed on Friday due to the weather. 

The Winter Weather Advisory for the area is in effect until later Friday afternoon. 

