Wisconsin Archery Alliance State Tournament comes to La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- For the first time the Wisconsin Archery Alliance brought their indoor state tournament to La Crosse.
Held at the Amie L. Mathy Center on the Viterbo University Campus, 240 shooters from around the state drew back and let arrows fly.
Wisconsin Archery Alliance Vice-President Jon Powell said participants ranged from 3 years old to 90 years old, with various divisions within the competition.
Those 11 and under, or cubs, shoot at 10 yards, everyone else shoots from 20 yards.
"There are female and male divisions and then depending on your equipment it classifies you into what you're shooting" Powell Said. "Whether you're shooting a more traditional bow hunter style or whether you're shooting something with magnifying lenses, long stabilizers we call it freestyle."
Powell said the WAA has been seeing an uptick in youth shooters.
Eleven year old archer Bristol Taylor competed at the event and said she got into the sport from her family.
"I was just playing around with other kids and they were getting antsy so my dad was like why don't you do archery with me and your brother? And I shot a bullseye the first time," Taylor said.
Professional division winners are rewarded with cash prize while other divisions receive plaques and medals.
The last day of the event is Sunday.