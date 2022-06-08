Wisconsin Challenge Academy celebrated the achievements of Class 48

FORT MCCOY, Wis. (WXOW)- The Wisconsin National Guard Challenge Academy offers troubled youths an opportunity to make a positive change in their lives.
The Academy teaches many life lessons including job interviewing skills, academic excellence, physical fitness and more.
On June 8th, the Academy held a Pre-Commencement Ceremony for Class 48, highlighting individual and group acheivements.
The class endured twenty two weeks of the Academy. Cadet Mekhi Phiffer said he is happy to share this moment with his fellow cadets.
"It proves to myself and my family and others that I can amount to something. I can do something, especially if it's not easy," Phiffer said. "I worked hard, I've seen my peers work hard and just being able to experience this moment and embrace ourselves with each other is just amazing."
Director of the Wisconsin Challenge Academy, Joni Mathews, awarded a 'Challenge Coin' to each cadet for their efforts.
"In the Military we have a tradition of giving those that go above and beyond a challenge coin. We were giving all the cadets a challenge coin because we thought they went above and beyond and pushing through all of the different difficulties and challenges they had throughout the 22 weeks," Mathews said.
The cadets will leave the academy with a HSED and seven credits from Western Technical College.
The Graduation ceremony will be held at the Stevens Point Area Senior High School June 9th.