Wisconsin Cranberry Research Station harvests its crop for the second year

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WXOW) -- The Wisconsin Cranberry Research Station (WCRS) harvests its first full cranberry crop after its grand opening back in August.
Wisconsin is the leading producer of the nation's cranberries and according to the Wisconsin Cranberry Growers Association's Executive Director Tom Lochner, the state is projected to grow even more.
"Wisconsin's been the leading producer for about 28 years now," Lochner said. "This year, we'll grow about 63% of the U.S. crop and half the cranberries in the world come from Wisconsin. We're expected to harvest about 500 million pounds of fruit in Wisconsin this year."
Harvesting the state's fruit is quite unique.
"We usually plant and usually don't get a harvest until your second or third year," WCRS manager Wade Brochman said. "When it comes time to harvest we put water up on the beds, you can just see the tips of vines sticking through. We pick them, the berries float and then we put about 20-some inches of water on them."
From there, the cranberries are pulled down to one end where they are sucked up into a machine and sorted into a semi-truck.
The WCRS is working to keep Wisconsin at that number one spot while working to improve product quality.
"One of the research projects that we have in some of these beds that we've been harvesting is about how to improve fruit quality," UW-Madison Associate Professor in the Department of Horticulture Amaya Atucha said. "We look at how some environmental factors like heat during the summer, or irrigation or fertilization might affect the quality of the fruit."
The fruit production at the WCRS is exceeding expectations, producing semi-truck loads more than projected, according to Brockman.
According to the station's website, the marsh is used to "research and develop new growing techniques and cranberry varieties to make the industry more efficient and improve upon sustainable practices."