Wisconsin Department of Justice announces the distribution of nearly one million child security kits

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul announced Tuesday that nearly one million child identification kits will be distributed to Wisconsin families.
All K-12 schools in the state will receive the kits to distribute to families.
According to The National Child Identification Program, more than 800,000 children go missing each year.
The child identification kit acts like a lockbox solely for information about the child to keep at home; it contains fingerprint cards, spaces to record the child's physical description and a place for updated pictures.
"Parents decide how they want to use it and if they want to use it," Kaul said. "These kits go home and we certainly encourage parents to use it because by getting some of the vital information you can get in this kit - if a child goes missing it can help law enforcement solve a case."
According to the program's website, the National ID Program will have distributed more than 10 million kits across North America.
In Wisconsin, the circulation of the 975,000 kits is a part of a partnership between the Green Bay Packers, Alliant Energy, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and the National Child Identification Program.
"The reason it matters so much if a child goes missing, is hours can make an enormous difference in a missing persons case," Kaul said. "Having something that can help with a lead, whether it's a fingerprint, or information or even a photo of a child you can quickly give to law enforcement can help with the location process."