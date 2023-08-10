 Skip to main content
Wisconsin Department of Justice offers area teachers school threat safety training

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - Staff from the Onalaska and La Crosse school districts come together for a lesson in school threat prevention Thursday afternoon. 

The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Office of School Safety (OSS) trains teachers on Behavioral and Threat Assessment Management (BTAM). BTAM encourages leaders to understand who poses a threat in schools and shows them how to effectively respond to threats. 

OSS Director, Trish Kilpin, says Wisconsin is doing an excellent job in understanding where the danger in schools begins but that progress could stop due to a lack of funding.

"We had made a request for 14.2 positions in order to continue SUSO which is our 24/7 call center," Kilpin explained. "We were very disheartened and disappointed when we received no positions. So, we are continuing to look for ways to fund our office. Our schools give us wonderful feedback as well as our law enforcement officers that what we are doing makes a difference."

That SUSO hotline stands for Speak Up, Speak Out. It encourages anyone who is concerned about a possible act of violence in schools to say something before it is too late.

