Wisconsin Department of Revenue launches new security measure for tax filings

MADISON (WKOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Revenue rolled out a new feature to help protect you from scammers who want to steal your tax refund Thursday.
The Identity Protection PIN is now available on request from the DOR for taxpayers who want to enhance the security of their tax return filing. The IRS currently has a similar program in place.
You can sign for a My Tax Account to request a PIN. Once you opt in, you can't file a return without that pin. That can help protect you from someone trying to file using your identity.
"If you've opted in to the IRS program, your IRS pin is specific to your federal return or your 1040. And you would need to get a specific return for Wisconsin if you wanted to have a pin for your Wisconsin return," DOR Director of Tax Operations Erin Egan said.
You can sign up for a Pin on the Department of Revenue website here.