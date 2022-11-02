Wisconsin DHS announces free telehealth service for COVID-19 treatment

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A free telehealth service to expand access to COVID-19 treatment was announced Wednesday by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).
"We really wanted to get this program in place not only to make sure that people who are uninsured or underinsured can get access to care in preparation for increased COVID activity throughout this fall and winter," said DHS Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jonathan Meiman.
Antiviral COVID-19 treatments must be started five days after symptoms appear. Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 and is 18 years of age or older is eligible for a five-to thirty-minute telemedicine consultation with a health care specialist. A doctor will prescribe an oral antiviral treatment if you are eligible. Insurance is not required. Medication can be sent overnight to people who don't have access to a pharmacy.
Meiman says right now the scope of the program is set to go through the next six months. Clinicians are available seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. CDT.
