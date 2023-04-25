Wisconsin DHS awards $8M in grants to expand opioid, stimulant treatment

MADISON (WKOW/WXOW) — Over 4,000 people will now have access to opioid and stimulant treatment in Wisconsin thanks to $8 million in grants distributed throughout the state.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Tuesday the funds were awarded to three tribal nations and 22 county agencies.
The funds will be used to expand opioid and stimulant treatment services throughout the state until September, according to DHS.
DHS Secretary-designee Kirsten Johnson said the grants remove the financial barrier to effective treatment and allow more people to "experience the promise of recovery."
“Improving access to treatment is a critical part of our plan to reduce the hurt and heartbreak caused by the epidemic of problem drug use we’re living with statewide,” Johnson said.
Of the 25 recipients, three are in the WXOW News viewing area:
- Ho-Chunk Nation: $238,134
- La Crosse County: $359,933
- Monroe County: $260,679
For more information on the grants as well as what these treatments entail, read the DHS's full press release.
Search the Wisconsin Addiction Recovery Helpline’s website or call 211 for information on local treatment and recovery supports.
People interested in learning strategies to build healthy communities are invited to attend the Opioids, Stimulants, and Trauma Summit May 16-18 either in person in the Wisconsin Dells or virtually. Registration is required. The registration deadline is May 11. See the agenda and information on how to register.