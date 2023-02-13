Wisconsin DHS launches multimedia campaign for 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Governor Tony Evers declared 2023 the 'Year of Mental Health' during his State of the State Address last month.
Now the Wisconsin Department of Health Services is helping Gov. Evers and his team reach more people that need help.
The DHS is finding new ways to share information about their 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The lifeline is a confidential service for anyone experiencing a suicidal, mental health or substance use crisis.
State funding has helped the DHS launch a year long multimedia campaign to spread awareness about 988.
State health officials said this is a tool that can benefit all demographics.
"We really do want the message to reach absolutely everyone in Wisconsin," Crisis Services Coordinator for the Wisconsin DHS Caroline Crehan Neumann said. "Because we know that we are all human and could experience a mental health or substance use crisis. We are also focusing on those who are at higher risk."
The campaign includes television advertisements, billboards, social media posts, radio broadcast ads and more.