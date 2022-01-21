Wisconsin DMV implements new waiver to address statewide bus driver shortages

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Wisconsin's Department of Transportation is taking steps to address statewide bus driver shortages.
The DMV is implementing a waiver that eliminates a portion of driving test that identifies 'under the hood' engine components.
"This could be an area of the test that could trip people up and they would need to reschedule this part of the test," Wisconsin DMV Administrator Kristina Boardman said. "So, allowing this waiver eliminates that concern and just one other barrier in the process."
Officials said all other portions of the written and road tests will remain the same. They said waiving the 'under the hood' component could encourage new bus drivers to get behind the wheel.
"Many students are depending on this school provided transportation to get to and from school safely," Boardman said. "So, if there is anything we can do to answer any questions about that licensing process so people can move forward, then that's what DMV is here for."
The waiver is in effect until March 31, 2022.
The DMV also sent out a letter to former bus drivers this week to encourage them to reinstate and help school districts that are strained by the shortage right now.