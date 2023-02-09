Wisconsin DNR and the La Crosse Fire Department cross train on ice water self rescues

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Wisconsin DNR and the La Crosse Fire Department partnered together to practice ice water self-rescues.
Members of the DNR practice different techniques of getting out of the water in the event of falling through the ice.
"The biggest thing is self rescue, so we are going to be getting level and climbing out of the hole as quick as they can, then using equipment they have with, so picks, possibly reach pole or a throw bag. All good things all people should have with them on the ice." said Lt. Jay Lindahl with the La Crosse Fire Department.
"What they showed us today was basically using your elbows to get on some hard ice and then be able to roll on your back to get on safer ice," said Jeremy King, a Water Resources Specialist with the DNR.
Both organizations said that the most important part of being safe on the ice is to have a plan and let someone know the plan.