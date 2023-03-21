Wisconsin DNR: Don't feed deer

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Wildlife officials are asking the public to avoid feeding deer this time of year.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says while people may be concerned over a lack of food for wild animals this time of year, leaving out food for deer could do more harm than good.
Experts say corn, alfalfa and other types of feed are not part of their natural winter diet and can cause severe digestive problems and even death. Plus, deer congregating at food sources, like corn piles, can spread Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) which is also fatal for deer.
The Wisconsin DNR says deer have adapted to surviving cold conditions and limited food.