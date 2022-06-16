Wisconsin DNR investigating death after watercraft crash

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- According to the Wisconsin DNR, a West Salem High School student died after a crash on the Mississippi River on Tuesday.
The crash involved four people, one of them being West Salem High School sophomore Marley Tauscher.
West Salem School Superintendent Ryan Rieber said that they informed parents with students in the district of Marley Tauscher's death.
The Wisconsin DNR says the incident happened after two watercraft collided around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the West Channel of the Mississippi River.
The La Crosse Police also responded to the incident, and are continuing further investigation on the crash.