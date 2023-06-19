Wisconsin DNR: More wildfires this year due to drought

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - According to the Wisconsin DNR, this year's wildfire season is outpacing 2022.

Fires have burned nearly three times the amount of acres compared to last year.

The season is usually March, April, and May with June often being a wet and green month. However, drought conditions have caused more fires.

This year's wildfire season started slow, but has really ramped up continuing the season into June. .

At this time last year, Wisconsin saw only 78 wildfires compared to 139 as of June 19.

Ron Schneider, a Cooperative Fire Specialist with the Wisconsin DNR said that the prolonged absence of rain has contributed to the larger number of fires. "This is kind of an historic drought for us," Schneider said. "We've had some other years where we have had some dry weather in June. Usually, June is one of our slowest months of the year. And as everybody knows, it's been a really dry June, so we continue to have fires every day."

The DNR recommends that before burning to check out the Wisconsin DNR Fire Danger Map which is updated daily. They also say to inquire with DNR burning regulations for your area if you need a DNR burning permit.