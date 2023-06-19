 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR SOUTHERN WISCONSIN UNTIL 11 PM
TONIGHT...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will remain in effect until 11 PM
CDT tonight. This advisory affects people living in the following
counties: Adams, Crawford, Grant, Juneau, La Crosse, Monroe,
Richland, and Vernon.

Due to favorable meteorological conditions combined with the
presence of aged smoke originating from Canadian wildfires, enhanced
production of surface ozone will cause the air quality index to reach
the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS to UNHEALTHY level. The best
chance to reach the UNHEALTHY air quality index will occur across
south central and southeast Wisconsin. In these areas, people with
lung disease (such as asthma), children, older adults, and people who
are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should avoid
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while everyone should reduce
prolonged or heavy exertion. Elsewhere in the advisory area, the
sensitive groups described above should reduce prolonged or heavy
exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Wisconsin DNR: More wildfires this year due to drought

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - According to the Wisconsin DNR, this year's wildfire season is outpacing 2022.

Fires have burned nearly three times the amount of acres compared to last year.

The season is usually March, April, and May with June often being a wet and green month. However, drought conditions have caused more fires.

This year's wildfire season started slow, but has really ramped up continuing the season into June. . 

At this time last year, Wisconsin saw only 78 wildfires compared to 139 as of June 19. 

Ron Schneider, a Cooperative Fire Specialist with the Wisconsin DNR said that the prolonged absence of rain has contributed to the larger number of fires. "This is kind of an historic drought for us," Schneider said. "We've had some other years where we have had some dry weather in June. Usually, June is one of our slowest months of the year. And as everybody knows, it's been a really dry June, so we continue to have fires every day."

The DNR recommends that before burning to check out the Wisconsin DNR Fire Danger Map which is updated daily. They also say to inquire with DNR burning regulations for your area if you need a DNR burning permit. 

