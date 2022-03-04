Wisconsin DNR now hiring conservation wardens

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is looking to hire 10 to 15 conservation wardens this year.
There are two openings in our region, in Jackson and Wood counties.
Local wardens Meghan Jensen and Matthew Groppi said a typical day for them changes depending on the season.
"This time of year, we are focused on fishing enforcement," Jensen said. "The fish are starting to bite a little bit more."
In the springtime, the wardens will focus on things like boating regulations and safety, then they will prepare for a busy fall.
"As we move through fall, we will spend more time working on hunting enforcement," Groppi said.
Both Meghan and Matthew said working for the DNR is about much more than just checking hunting and fishing licenses.
"We have a really unique position. It's kind of like a three-legged stool," Jensen said. "We do enforcement of the laws, natural resources and environmental laws...But we also do education and we are out there to protect the natural resources and the people that are out there to enjoy them."
A local recruiter for the Wisconsin DNR said requirements to become a conservation warden have changed.
"Right now, the requirement is that you are 21 years of age and you are able to obtain a Wisconsin driver's license," Conservation Warden Vong Xiong said. "Within five years of being hired, or the onboarding date, you have to have 60 college credits."
If you think you have what it takes to be a conservation warden, Matthew said don't be afraid to try.
"I would encourage them to reach out to their local warden, and just get in touch with them and ask questions," Groppi said.
The deadline to apply for these positions is Sunday, March 6.