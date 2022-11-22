Wisconsin DNR releases opening weekend numbers

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Opening weekend of Wisconsin's gun deer hunt is in the books. The Department of Natural Resources shared their first totals from the 2022 season on Tuesday.
According to the DNR hunting license sales were down compared to 2021. Officials say that could partially due to challenging weather conditions on Saturday.
However, a total of 102,346 deer were registered statewide on opening weekend, which surpassed last year's numbers.
With much of the gun hunting season left, Major April Dombrowski said it is important to remember basic gun safety.
She asks hunters to treat every firearm as if loaded and always pointing the muzzle in a safe direction. Beware of your target and what's beyond it, and keep your finger off the trigger until ready to fire.
"When we're preparing for firearm season or firearm hunt always important to load the mind before loading the gun," Dombrowski said.
The DNR reported six hunting incidents, one being fatal and involving an 11-year-old victim.
The DNR also reminds hunters of the importance of registering your deer and sending in samples to test for Chronic Wasting Disease.