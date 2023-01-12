Wisconsin DNR says it's time to start using less salt outdoors

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Wisconsin DNR has noticed an increase of sodium chlorides, or salt, in waterways. Over time, this can cause negative environmental impacts.
Wisconsin used more than 320,000 tons of salt on its roads last winter and seeing environmental impacts was expected.
"It makes sense over time, we've been applying salt for many years and it's accumulating in our environment," WI DNR Water Runoff Section Manager Shannon Haydin said. "It doesn't ever go away. So we want to slow that trend down."
According to Wisconsin Salt Wise, one teaspoon of salt can pollute five gallons of water to a level that is toxic for freshwater ecosystems.
"It does have negative impact upon fish, amphibians, turtles," Friends of the Marsh President Chuck Lee said. "Those things that live in the marsh can be negatively impacted - can be killed by excessive salt concentrations in the water."
Haydin added that higher chlorides can result in more blue-green algae blooms, a harmful bacteria that can make humans and animals sick.
Organizations are making an effort to use less chloride, like Department of Transportations using the water and salt mixture, brine, on roadways. Haydin said that people can make a change in their everyday lives to use less salt outdoors.
"You don't need to have every square inch covered with a grain of salt," Haydin said. "What needs to happen is, it needs to be used, spread out and then it needs to get wet. It has to be wet in order for it to work."
A coffee mug of salt is enough to treat a 20-foot driveway or 10 sidewalk squares, according to Wisconsin Salt Wise.
Wisconsin Salt Awareness Week is January 23-27. Wisconsin Salt Wise will be hosting a series of YouTube livestreams to help educate the public about the impact of road salt in drinking water and freshwater ecosystems.