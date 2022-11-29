Wisconsin DNR shares early stats from Gun Deer Season

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Wisconsin's gun deer season has come to a close and the Wisconsin DNR provided statistics regarding the entirety of the hunt.
Hunters registered 203,295 deer over the season. 98,397 of those were bucks and 104,898 were does.
That total grows to 301,540 when archery season is taken into account.
Hunting license sales hit 795,072 with 63-percent being purchased online. That is a drop of 1.6-percent compared to last year.
One issue the DNR has stressed is chronic wasting disease (CWD). It is a potentially fatal illness that affects deer, elk and similar animals. Symptoms such as weight loss and neurological issues may take a year or longer to show. The CDC says no case of CWD has ever been found in a human being.
Eric Lobner with the Wisconsin DNR says that the disease has popped up in some unusual spots.
"We did have a CWD-positive facility in Lincoln County," Lobner said. "That was announced by the department of Ag, Trade and Consumer Protection on Friday before the gun deer season. Now we've had a positive come back in Kenosha County. Kenosha is one of those interesting counties in a way that we had our last positive there in 2003."
Click here for information on where to test deer for CWD.
Watch the video above for the full news conference with the DNR on the gun deer season.