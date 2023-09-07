 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wisconsin DNR urges ATV/UTV safety amid increase in accidents

  • Updated
  • 0

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) wants ATV and UTV users to stay safe and always wear a helmet while riding. 

UTV

According to the DNR, there have been 22 fatal ATV crashes so far this year and 20 of those people were not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Officials say there are many contributing factors as to why these accidents are up, but a major one is the consumption of alcohol while driving.

"With alcohol comes reduced reaction time, judgement gets a little bit impaired and sometimes decision making gets affected as well," Lt. Jacob Holsclaw with the WI DNR said. "So, just like in a car or a truck on the road, it's always the best option to wait to drink anything until you're done riding for the day."

Holsclaw said anyone born after January 1988 needs to take an ATV safety course before hitting the trails. For more information on those courses and ATV/UTV regulations visit the DNR's website.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Watch more on WXOW wherever you are 

There are plenty of ways to get the latest content from WXOW. You can find us on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms so you can watch us anytime! Enjoy livestreaming newscasts or replays of our latest news along with some of our signature content such as the Jefferson Awards plus the latest weather and local sports. 

Find WXOW on Roku here or by searching for WXOW in the Roku Channel Store.

Find WXOW for Fire TV here or searching for WXOW in the Amazon App Store. 

Add the WXOW app for Apple TV through the Apple App Store. 

Use this link to find out more about all the WXOW apps available. 

Tags

Recommended for you