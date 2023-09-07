Wisconsin DNR urges ATV/UTV safety amid increase in accidents

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) wants ATV and UTV users to stay safe and always wear a helmet while riding.
According to the DNR, there have been 22 fatal ATV crashes so far this year and 20 of those people were not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Officials say there are many contributing factors as to why these accidents are up, but a major one is the consumption of alcohol while driving.
"With alcohol comes reduced reaction time, judgement gets a little bit impaired and sometimes decision making gets affected as well," Lt. Jacob Holsclaw with the WI DNR said. "So, just like in a car or a truck on the road, it's always the best option to wait to drink anything until you're done riding for the day."
Holsclaw said anyone born after January 1988 needs to take an ATV safety course before hitting the trails. For more information on those courses and ATV/UTV regulations visit the DNR's website.