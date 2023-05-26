 Skip to main content
Wisconsin DNR: Watch for turtles crossing the road

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Wildlife officials say turtles are on the move and are looking for a safe place to lay their eggs. That could mean they are crossing busy and dangerous roads.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is encouraging people to help turtles cross the road safely, but make sure to lead them in the right direction.

"The turtle is trying to get to an area," Wisconsin DNR Conservation Biologist Andrew Badje said. "We tell people to move it to the side of the road that it's facing. So, if it's facing east then move it to the east side of the road."

Badje said if a turtle is trying to nest in your yard, it is best to leave them alone. He said they will likely only be there for a day or two.

