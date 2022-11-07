Wisconsin DOA highlights thriving small businesses

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA) highlighted local businesses that received grants from the Mainstreet Bounce Back Program.
Through American Rescue Plan Act funds, more than 6,000 small businesses across the state of Wisconsin were awarded $10,000.
It provided new and existing businesses the opportunity to open in a new location or expand their operations.
DOA Secretary Kathy Blumenfeld said supporting small businesses is at the heart of a growing economy.
"That money stays in the community and has that ripple effect and impact across the community and that's so important," Blumenfeld said. "When you have a diverse economy within your community, you make Wisconsin what it is. A great place to live, work, to play and to visit."
Express Printing was one of the multiple area businesses to receive this grant. They used the money to relocate to Onalaska and to help upgrade equipment.
Onalaska City Administrator Amanda Jackson said that when small businesses are invested in - it helps the whole community.
"It's really important to have investments into our community like this. These grants, they entice businesses," Jackson said. "Anytime we can have somebody invest in our community - that brings people in, keeps the money local, people want to move here and they want to invest in the community."
She added that since the pandemic, businesses in Onalaska are doing very well. When it comes to new developments in the city, Jackson said they're running out of space, which is a good problem to have.