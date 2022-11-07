 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wisconsin DOA highlights thriving small businesses

  • Updated
  • 0

The Wisconsin Department of Administration is touring the state visiting local businesses who received grants from the Mainstreet Bounce Back program.
SMALL BUSINESS.jpg

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA) highlighted local businesses that received grants from the Mainstreet Bounce Back Program

Through American Rescue Plan Act funds, more than 6,000 small businesses across the state of Wisconsin were awarded $10,000. 

It provided new and existing businesses the opportunity to open in a new location or expand their operations. 

DOA visits Express Printing.jpg

DOA Secretary Kathy Blumenfeld said supporting small businesses is at the heart of a growing economy. 

"That money stays in the community and has that ripple effect and impact across the community and that's so important," Blumenfeld said. "When you have a diverse economy within your community, you make Wisconsin what it is. A great place to live, work, to play and to visit."

Express Printing was one of the multiple area businesses to receive this grant. They used the money to relocate to Onalaska and to help upgrade equipment. 

Onalaska City Administrator Amanda Jackson said that when small businesses are invested in - it helps the whole community. 

Amanda Jackson.jpg

"It's really important to have investments into our community like this. These grants, they entice businesses,"  Jackson said. "Anytime we can have somebody invest in our community - that brings people in, keeps the money local, people want to move here and they want to invest in the community."

She added that since the pandemic, businesses in Onalaska are doing very well. When it comes to new developments in the city, Jackson said they're running out of space, which is a good problem to have. 

Have a story idea? Let us know here