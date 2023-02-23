Wisconsin DOJ offers crisis intervention training for school officials

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) is hoping to help students in a crisis.
The DOJ's Office of School Safety is offering training to better equip school counselors, psychologists and social workers to help students suffering a crisis.
The training helps school staff have a plan in place for school crises and get kids back to their parents and guardians after the event. It can also help kids that are dealing with issues outside of the classroom.
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said this training is needed now more than ever, because of a recent increase in violence.
"Continuing to invest in those kinds of trainings and those kinds of efforts can help keep our kids as safe as possible in schools," Kaul said. "There is nothing more important that we can do to work to keep our kids safe."
Kaul said the Office of School Safety was created in 2018 with bipartisan support and it has had a major impact on Wisconsin schools. He hopes the state legislature will continue to invest in the program.