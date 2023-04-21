Wisconsin has statewide tornado drills today

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - You can expect to hear sirens twice today across the State of Wisconsin.
Statewide tornado drills, originally set for Thursday, are happening this afternoon at 1:45 p.m. and again at 6:45 p.m.
During those times, counties and municipalities will be sounding outdoor warning sirens.
They were cancelled in Wisconsin yesterday due to the severe weather that moved across the state.
The National Weather Service also plans to conduct NOAA Weather Radio tests also at 1:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m.
Ready Wisconsin encourages people during the tests to pause their activities and practice going to their designated shelter location whether at home, work, or school.
· In a home or building, move to a pre-designated shelter, such as a basement, and get under a sturdy table or the stairs. A specially constructed “safe room” within a building offers the best protection.
· If a basement is not available, move to a small interior room on the lowest floor and cover yourself with anything close at hand: towels, blankets, pillows. If possible, get under a sturdy table, desk, or counter. Put as many walls as possible between you and the storm. Stay away from windows.
· If caught outdoors, seek shelter in a sturdy building. If you cannot quickly walk to shelter, get into a vehicle, buckle your seatbelt and drive to the closest sturdy shelter. If flying debris occurs while you are driving, pull over and park. Now you have two options as a last resort:
o Stay in the vehicle with the seatbelt on and place your head below the windows.
o If you can safely get noticeably lower than the roadway, exit the vehicle and lie in that area, covering your head with your hands. Do not seek shelter under an overpass.
· Mobile homes, even if tied down, offer little protection from tornadoes. You should leave a mobile home and go to the designated storm shelter or the lowest floor of a sturdy nearby building.
Ready Wisconsin reminds people that alerts are also available through local media and mobile devices. They suggest that people check to make sure the mobile device is set to receive Wireless Emergency Alerts.
They also encourage people to prepare an emergency kit for your home. Find tips here for building a kit.