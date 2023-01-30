Wisconsin healthcare cost survey results revealed

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The majority of Wisconsinites worry about the cost of healthcare, according to a survey from the Altarum Healthcare Value Hub.
Among the findings, 59-percent of the 1,196 respondents claimed to face a financial burden due to medical bills while 52-percent say the fear of the cost has caused them to delay or forgo healthcare altogether.
The results released Monday have State Representative Kristina Shelton saying more needs to be done in the legislature.
"Wisconsin is one of the most gerrymandered states in the nation," Shelton said. "We have a lack of accountability on our elected officials in the legislature due to that inability to hold them accountable at the ballot box. I think that creates elected leaders that fail to advance the will of the people."
Shelton added that Gov. Tony Evers plans to address healthcare in his budget over the next two years.
Click here for the full results to the survey.