Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Lowest wind chills mostly
as low as 20 to 30 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa,
southeast Minnesota and central, north central, southwest and
west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

Wisconsin healthcare cost survey results revealed

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The majority of Wisconsinites worry about the cost of healthcare, according to a survey from the Altarum Healthcare Value Hub.

Among the findings, 59-percent of the 1,196 respondents claimed to face a financial burden due to medical bills while 52-percent say the fear of the cost has caused them to delay or forgo healthcare altogether.

The results released Monday have State Representative Kristina Shelton saying more needs to be done in the legislature.

"Wisconsin is one of the most gerrymandered states in the nation," Shelton said. "We have a lack of accountability on our elected officials in the legislature due to that inability to hold them accountable at the ballot box. I think that creates elected leaders that fail to advance the will of the people."

Shelton added that Gov. Tony Evers plans to address healthcare in his budget over the next two years.

Click here for the full results to the survey.

