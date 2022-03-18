Wisconsin Maple Month calls for the making of maple syrup

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Maple syrup producers start the process of making the sweet treat during Wisconsin Maple Month.
Most maple syrup producers have tapped maple trees over the last few weeks to collect sap that will be turned into maple syrup.
According to Wisconsin Maple Syrup Producer's Association (WMSPA) intern Michelle Stangler, March 15 through April 15 is the ideal time to gather sap to make maple syrup.
Sap is best collected during ideal temperatures of around 30 degrees during the day and when its cooler at night.
Stangler said that different times of harvesting can influence the types of maple syrup.
"There are different grades of syrup and towards the beginning of the season we're looking at a lighter syrup," Stangler said. "That's more good for your your pancakes or waffles and once the season is getting to a close, whether that's a few weeks - that's how long we hope will go for - then it will turn into darker syrups which are better for cooking."
Working with the different maple syrup producers has pleasantly surprised Stangler with the different products that are made with maple syrup.
"So many unique products and that's one of my favorite parts because I've never realized that maple syrup can be a maple old fashioned."
Producers within WMSPA have made maple syrup root beer, seasonings, cream, honey and Stangler's favorite-maple syrup cotton candy.
Visit WMSPA's website for more information on Wisconsin maple syrup producers.