Wisconsin Officials say the Federal Infrastructure Law should benefit Wisconsin

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Opportunity Wisconsin along with State Representatives stopped in La Crosse Tuesday afternoon to announce the distribution of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law dollars to Wisconsin.
State Representative Jill Billings, Wisconsin Department of Transportation Secretary Craig Thompson and Opportunity Wisconsin announcing $5.2 billion for highways and $225 million for bridges over 5 years. In addition $592 million over five years to improve public transportation.
"I think we are at a point now where Wisconsin is looking at what we are going to receive and the possibilities we can do with these necessary dollars in our area," Rep. Billings said.
The bill would include the elimination of lead service lines and pipes and the dangerous PFAS chemical.
When Representative Jill Billings was asked about how the bill would impact taxpayers, a clear response was not given.
Estimates from the Congressional Budget Office suggest the law will add $256 billion to the nation's deficit over the next ten years.