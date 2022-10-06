Wisconsin Policy Forum reports rise in leisure travel

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- In 2020, the Wisconsin Policy Forum stated that hotel stays plummeted, and dropped 46% in room tax revenues around the state. That trend has reversed with a spike now in leisure travel.
In Wisconsin, a room tax sits roughly around 8% and charged for those who stay less than 30 days.
Some of the money from a room tax goes to organizations that promote tourism.
According to the Executive Director of Explore La Crosse A.J. Frels, the organization receives a portion of the room tax and uses it to promote and advertise events in La Crosse to generate revenue.
"Last year La Crosse County saw $262 million in direct visitor spending according to that report from the Department of Tourism," Frels said. "Which ranked us in the top ten out of 72 counties statewide."
The Wisconsin Policy Forum also reported that business travel has returned to a lesser extent which resulted in lower tax revenues in large cities such as Madison and Milwaukee.