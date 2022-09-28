Wisconsin property values, tax rates see significant change

WAUSAU, Wis. (WXOW/WAOW) -- Whether you own commercial or residential, it's likely your property value went up this past year.
Those numbers were up 14% this year, according to findings by the Wisconsin Policy Forum.
In our area, many counties saw increases just below that number, such as La Crosse County seeing an 11.6% increase and Monroe County's increase at 12.5%. Vernon County's was higher, at 15.2%, while Trempealeau had an 11.1% increase. Jackson County saw an 8% increase.
Property tax rates, however, are continuing to fall, with this year's tax levy increase of 1.6% less than half of the previous year, continuing an ongoing trend.
If you are not a property owner and rent instead, you might be seeing a few changes coming your way, if you haven't already.
"If you are somebody who rents your apartment or home, this could mean that your rent went up, so people are seeing different impacts from these trends," said Mark Sommerhauser, a policy researcher for WPF.
Residential property values went up by nearly 15% statewide and 12.9% in La Crosse County.
