Wisconsin ranks high in number of roundabouts

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Many drivers in Wisconsin are all too familiar with roundabouts.
The Badger State ranks fourth in the total number of roundabouts, trailing only Florida, Washington and Indiana. It also is second to Nebraska in the number of roundabouts per person. There are 495 of them in Wisconsin, according to the Washington Post. Minnesota has the eighth most total roundabouts with 430.
The major growth of roundabouts has occurred over the last 25 years. That number jumped from 300 to the 9,000 it is today.
Wisconsin Department of Transportation Roadway Design Standards Engineer Van Walling says that the state has prioritized building them.
“We started with our first roundabouts on the state system back in 2004," Walling said. "We had four that year. Three, six, single digit numbers. We got between 2009-18 and averaged about two dozen per year over that period of time. That was the real explosion. Over the last few years, that has slowed down. We anticipate that that’s going to begin to tick back up.”
Walling added that nine roundabouts were built under the state's authority in 2022 and that another 20 or so were created under locally contracted projects. Around 60-percent of Wisconsin roundabouts rest on highways.
One local project calls for the installation of three roundabouts on a stretch of South Avenue in La Crosse between West Avenue and Ward Avenue. Find out more about the South Avenue project here.
There is also a roundabout project at the intersection of Highway 35/US 14/61 on the south side of La Crosse and one further south at Sunnyside Drive.
Like many products, roundabouts aren't an American invention. Vice President of Research Jessica Cicchino with the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety says the concept came from overseas.
“Roundabouts used to be something that we saw primarily in Europe," Cicchino said. "It really wasn’t until the 90’s where we saw any installed in the U.S. at all. It’s something where communities see that they’re working well in other places. They take this and run with it and put in something that can have multiple kinds of benefits. To traffic, where you reduce idling. Benefits to the environment. Roundabouts can be scary to people when they don’t know what they are or understand them. As people get used to them, they seem to recognize they’re benefits.”
Cicchino added that roundabouts reduce the chances of an accident by more than 80-percent and that 43,000 people have died on American roads in the last year.