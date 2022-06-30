Wisconsin State Patrol congratulates 67th Recruit Class graduating

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Thursday afternoon the Wisconsin State Patrol held a graduation ceremony for the 67th Recruit Class at the La Crosse Center.
A total of 37 cadets graduated all representing communities in Wisconsin and from around the world.
The cadets endured six months of training to prepare them for any situation they may encounter on the road.
Trooper Megan Kronschnabel, part of the 67th Recruit Class, said she gained more than just experience from her six months of training.
"We made a lot of close friendships and those will last a lifetime," Kronschnabel said. "I would trust anyone as being my backup."
Kronschnabel is set to be stationed in Columbia County.