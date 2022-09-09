Wisconsin State Patrol honors fallen troopers

FORT McCOY, Wis. (WXOW)- The Wisconsin State Patrol held a Memorial Dedication Ceremony at the Wisconsin State Patrol Academy in Fort McCoy to present the new memorial honoring Wisconsin State Troopers who have been killed in the line of duty.
A total of eight Wisconsin State Troopers names are engraved on the memorial: Anthony J. Brorstowski, Trevor J. Casper, Jorge R. Dimas, Deborah M. McMenamin, Donald C. Pederson, Gary G. Powless, William Schoenberger, Daniel A. Stainbrook.
The first officer lost his life in 1972. Superintendent of the Wisconsin State Patrol Timothy Carnahan said a memorial placed at the academy is overdue.
"Those of our fallen are already memorialized in Washington D.C. and at the State Memorial in Madison," Carnahan said. "But the agency, the survivors, the retirees, the families all desired to have a monument of our own."
The memorial was paid by private funding and donations.
Families and troopers had the chance to pay their respects, and lay a rose at the foot of the memorial next to the individuals photograph.
Donna McDonough, a sister of fallen Trooper Gary G. Powless, said it is special to have the memorial at the academy.
"I was awestruck by the memorial itself, they did such a wonderful job," McDonough said.
The ceremony was held in conjunction with the Alumni Association event, bringing back retired troopers to witness the ceremony and provide support to families in attendance.