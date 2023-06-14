 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

WATCH LIVE:

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT THURSDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday. This advisory affects people living in the following
counties: Adams, Buffalo, Clark, Crawford, Grant, Jackson,
Juneau, La Crosse, Monroe, Richland, Taylor, Trempealeau and Vernon.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires continues to move
southeast across Wisconsin. The air quality index is expected to
reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with heart or
lung disease, older adults, and children should reduce prolonged or
heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Wisconsin State Patrol hosts open house recruitment event

  • Updated
  • 0

SPARTA, Wisc. (WXOW) - The Wisconsin State Patrol recently organized an open house recruitment event, aimed at attracting talented individuals interested in a career in law enforcement.

Wisconsin State Patrol hosts open house recruitment event

The event took place from 3 p.m.- 7 p.m. at the Safety and Weight Enforcement Facility off I-90 in Sparta.

With the ongoing need for dedicated officers to uphold public safety and serve the community, the Wisconsin State Patrol took proactive measures to engage with potential candidates through this open house event. The recruitment event provided an opportunity for individuals to learn more about the agency, its mission, and the various career paths available within the State Patrol.

Wisconsin State Patrol hosts open house recruitment event
Wisconsin State Patrol hosts open house recruitment event

It also gave attendees a unique chance to talk with recruiters on how to get started in the Wisconsin State Patrol. 

"So you would get teamed up with a recruiter and what we would is have that person try to guide you through that process, and answer any questions that you have. We have the online application process if you go to Wsp.Wi.Gov the online process starts there.", says state trooper Christina Holtz.

Officer Holtz also goes on to say they also have a ride-along program for those looking to get a better idea of what the job entails.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Watch more on WXOW wherever you are 

There are plenty of ways to get the latest content from WXOW. You can find us on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms so you can watch us anytime! Enjoy livestreaming newscasts or replays of our latest news along with some of our signature content such as the Jefferson Awards plus the latest weather and local sports. 

Find WXOW on Roku here or by searching for WXOW in the Roku Channel Store.

Find WXOW for Fire TV here or searching for WXOW in the Amazon App Store. 

Add the WXOW app for Apple TV through the Apple App Store. 

Use this link to find out more about all the WXOW apps available. 

Tags

Recommended for you