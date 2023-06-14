Wisconsin State Patrol hosts open house recruitment event

SPARTA, Wisc. (WXOW) - The Wisconsin State Patrol recently organized an open house recruitment event, aimed at attracting talented individuals interested in a career in law enforcement.
The event took place from 3 p.m.- 7 p.m. at the Safety and Weight Enforcement Facility off I-90 in Sparta.
With the ongoing need for dedicated officers to uphold public safety and serve the community, the Wisconsin State Patrol took proactive measures to engage with potential candidates through this open house event. The recruitment event provided an opportunity for individuals to learn more about the agency, its mission, and the various career paths available within the State Patrol.
It also gave attendees a unique chance to talk with recruiters on how to get started in the Wisconsin State Patrol.
"So you would get teamed up with a recruiter and what we would is have that person try to guide you through that process, and answer any questions that you have. We have the online application process if you go to Wsp.Wi.Gov the online process starts there.", says state trooper Christina Holtz.
Officer Holtz also goes on to say they also have a ride-along program for those looking to get a better idea of what the job entails.