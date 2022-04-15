Wisconsin State Patrol reminds drivers to stay vigilant through Easter weekend

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) -- Wisconsin State Patrol reminding travelers to drive safe and expect more vehicles on the road Easter Weekend.
As highways and interstates become busy, the biggest reminder is to just stay aware.
"Obey the traffic laws, know the speed limits and watch out for other drivers," Senior Trooper Matthew Chambers said. "State Patrol will be out enforcing traffic violations as well as stopping and helping motorists who are stranded."
While spring is approaching, the weather will still be cooler over the weekend and Chambers suggests to pack extra warm clothes or blankets in case of an emergency.
Additionally, motorcyclists will be hitting the highway and travelling along the Mississippi River Saturday for the Spring Flood Run.
"There's over 5000,000 licensed Wisconsin motorcyclists and they're going to start being out more and more," Chambers said. "Just remember to look.. look.. and look again."
He added that most accidents involving a vehicle on motorcycle happens at stop signs from a failure to look again.
Chambers reminds motorcyclists to keep in mind that "you may see other vehicles - cars and truck - but they don't always see you" and when possible to wear a helmet.